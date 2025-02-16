Fatal Dallas-area crash involving tractor-trailer and other vehicles briefly shuts interstate

A fatal accident involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down traffic for a time on a stretch of Interstate…

A fatal accident involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down traffic for a time on a stretch of Interstate 20 in the Dallas area early Sunday, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer fell off an interstate highway ramp and onto the ground before it eventually caught fire, said Dallas Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Jason Evans.

When the tractor-trailer crashed on the ground, it hit another truck below and killed its driver, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. No other fatalities have been confirmed.

Evans said local emergency crews in the area of the crash were already dispatched to the accident when Dallas firefighters were contacted at around 1:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.