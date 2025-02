BOSTON (AP) — Connor McDavid scores in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the U.S. in the 4…

BOSTON (AP) — Connor McDavid scores in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.