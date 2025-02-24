Broncos assistant coach Michael Wilhoite arrested after being accused of punching a police officer

DENVER (AP) — An assistant coach for the Denver Broncos is facing a felony assault charge after being accused of…

DENVER (AP) — An assistant coach for the Denver Broncos is facing a felony assault charge after being accused of punching a police officer in the face at Denver International Airport.

Outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police officer and booked into the Denver jail on Sunday, according to jail records. A judge set a $5,000 bond on Monday.

The Broncos issued a statement saying, “We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information.”

According to a police affidavit, Wilhoite pulled up to the airport’s drop-off lane Sunday afternoon and left his vehicle unattended. A uniformed police officer approached Wilhoite when he returned and told him he couldn’t do that.

Wilhoite told the officer to shut up and bumped his chest into the officer, who shoved Wilhoite back, according to the affidavit. Wilhoite then punched the officer in the face, knocking him down, and returned to his truck, according to the police affidavit.

The officer used a Taser on Wilhoite as he entered his vehicle to drive away and Wilhoite was subsequently arrested, according to the affidavit.

Magistrate Arnie Beckman set a $5,000 bond for Wilhoite at Monday’s hearing.

“These are routine, everyday interactions that thousands of people get through successfully at the airport without assaulting a police officer,” Beckman said in court, according to the Denver Post. “That a routine, everyday encounter turned violent is concerning to the court.”

The Associated Press left a message Monday with Wilhoite’s attorney seeking comment.

Wilhoite, 38, joined the Broncos’ coaching staff in 2023 after previously working for coach Sean Payton in New Orleans as a defensive and special teams assistant in 2019-20. He was the Los Angeles Chargers’ linebackers coach from 2021-22.

The Broncos set a franchise record last season with an NFL-best 63 sacks in the regular season as Denver ended an eight-year playoff drought.

Before going into coaching, Wilhoite spent six seasons in the NFL as a linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

AP Sports Writer Pat Graham and AP writer Colleen Slevin contributed to this report.

