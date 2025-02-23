Argentina prays for native son Francis, the first Latin American pope in history

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — “Francis, the city prays for you.” Those were the words projected onto Buenos Aires’ most iconic…

Those were the words projected onto Buenos Aires’ most iconic monument, the Obelisco, over the weekend as Catholics from across Argentina flocked to churches to pray for the recovery of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope in history.

It comes as the pope, a native of Argentina, remains in critical condition Sunday with a serious lung infection in a Rome hospital, where he was admitted on Feb. 14.

In its latest report on Francis’ health condition, the Vatican reported Sunday that the pope was conscious but still receiving “high flows” of supplemental oxygen after going through a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions.

His precarious health has pushed people of faith from across the world to pray for his speedy recovery. But in Argentina, where he once served as a bishop, concern is especially high, even though he hasn’t returned to his country since his ascent into the papacy in 2013.

Among them was Catholic priest Lorenzo de Vedia, who said Francis was the “pope who made the Church return to the gospel” in during an evening mass on Saturday in Buenos Aires.

“He has had the great ability to spread the dream of Jesus: that the Church is poor and made for the poor,” he said.

De Vedia was joined by many others who knew Francis and say the religious leader always put the church at the service of the most vulnerable.

Masses for Francis’ health were held throughout the South American country on Sunday. On Monday, a large Mass is planned at the capital’s Plaza Constitución, another of the sites where the pope, whose secular name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, once mingled in the streets with people affected by Argentina’s ongoing economic crisis.

Some of the region’s leaders also sent message to Francis. Colombian President Gustavo Petro called him “a true friend, one of those who fight all their lives.”

Francis thanked the well-wishers in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

“I have recently received many messages of affection and I have been especially struck by the letters and drawings from children. Thank you for your closeness and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!” he wrote.

