Explosion at a beachside resort in Hawaii injures 7 people and scatters debris

HONOLULU (AP) — A suspected gas explosion in the grill area of a Hawaii beachside resort has injured seven people, including three in critical condition, according to hotel management and police on Maui.

The explosion Thursday night left a pile of debris at The Whaler on Kaanapali Beach, a popular tourist area where a string of hotels, timeshares and rental properties line white sands. It’s a few miles north of downtown Lahaina, which almost completely burned in a deadly 2023 wildfire.

People in the surrounding area did not have to evacuate, the Maui Police Department said, and preliminary investigations suggested liquefied petroleum gas, which supplies barbecue grills in the resort’s common area, was involved in the explosion.

The seven injured people ranged in age from 18 to 74, police said. Two of the critically injured people were transported to the island of Oahu for treatment, police spokesperson Alana Pico said Friday.

Video of the area shared on social media shows an explosion happening outdoors near a swimming pool, and that debris was scattered near the beach.

The Whaler said the blast happened at their Tower One barbecue area.

“Thankfully, we are actively working with the fire department to investigate the situation, and we will share updates as soon as more information becomes available,” the statement said. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our owners, guests, and team members.”

Police said the official cause is under investigation, and witnesses had indicated “a possible grill malfunction” before the explosion.

This story corrects the name of the property. Resort representatives say the explosion happened at The Whaler, which shares the same address as Aston at The Whaler.

