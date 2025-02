SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A private jet veered off the runway and crashed into a business jet, closing the Scottsdale…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A private jet veered off the runway and crashed into a business jet, closing the Scottsdale airport in Arizona, FAA says.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.