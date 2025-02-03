NEW YORK (AP) — Three people died and a fourth person is presumed dead after a boat sank off the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Three people died and a fourth person is presumed dead after a boat sank off the coast of New York City, authorities said Monday. Two others were hospitalized.

The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search around 6 p.m. Monday after failing to locate 52-year-old Vernon Glasford, of the Bronx, the last of the six people who were aboard the Grady White.

The 30-foot (9.1-meter) vessel went down 5 miles (8 kilometers) southeast of Breezy Point, Queens, after taking on water around noon Sunday during a recreational fishing excursion, the Coast Guard said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Vernon Glasford,” said Capt. Jonathan Andrechik, the commander of Coast Guard Sector New York. “The decision to suspend a search is always difficult. Though our active search has ended, our support and sympathy remain with all those impacted by this tragic incident.”

The water temperature in the search area was about 38 degrees Fahrenheit (3.3 degrees Celsius).

The other people aboard the boat were located Sunday. A Coast Guard boat crew recovered three people, a Coast Guard air crew recovered one person, and a New York City police aviation crew recovered another person. Four were unresponsive, the Coast Guard said.

The NYPD said Monday morning that the hospitalized people were in critical condition and stable condition.

The search covered approximately 842 square miles (2,181 square kilometers) over the course of 30 hours and involved helicopters, planes, ships and small boats, the Coast Guard said.

