Which US elections are happening in 2025? Here’s a look at upcoming primary and general contests

Most of the U.S. holds its major primary and general elections in even-numbered years, but there are a handful of…

Most of the U.S. holds its major primary and general elections in even-numbered years, but there are a handful of places where competitive congressional, state and local-level contests will be happening in 2025.

Here are the races that The Associated Press will be tracking this year:

January

January 7: Virginia holds a special general election to fill two legislative seats, state Senate District and state House District 26. Both seats, which opened up after their current occupants won congressional races, have been spotlighted by national Democrats.

February

February 18: Wisconsin holds primary elections for a seat on the state Supreme Court and the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

April

April 1: Florida holds two special elections for U.S. House seats. The 1st District — considered a safe Republican seat — is vacant following the resignation of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump as attorney general but later withdrew. Former Rep. Mike Waltz resigned from the 6th District after Trump appointed him to serve as national security adviser.

Also on April 1, Wisconsin holds general elections for a seat on the state Supreme Court and the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

May

May 20: Pennsylvania holds primary elections for the state Supreme Court, Superior Court, the Pittsburgh’s mayor’s race and municipal contests in Philadelphia.

June

June 10: New Jersey holds its primary elections for gubernatorial and legislative races. On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill moving the state’s primary from June 3 to June 10 in light of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which coincided with the schedule election date.

June 17: Virginia has primaries in races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates.

June 24: New York City has primaries in its mayoral race, as well as other municipal offices.

November

November 4: General elections are held in the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia contests that had primaries earlier in the year.

___

Meg Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina, and can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

___

Mike Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.