PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — War satire ‘Atropia’ wins Sundance Film Festival’s grand jury prize, Dylan O’Brien film ‘Twinless’ gets…

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — War satire ‘Atropia’ wins Sundance Film Festival’s grand jury prize, Dylan O’Brien film ‘Twinless’ gets audience award.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.