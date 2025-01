MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth posted a better-than-expected profit in the final quarter of 2024, but revenue fell short.

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth posted a better-than-expected profit in the final quarter of 2024, but revenue fell short.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.