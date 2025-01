PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trump says he ‘respects’ the Supreme Court’s refusal to delay his Friday sentencing in hush…

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trump says he ‘respects’ the Supreme Court’s refusal to delay his Friday sentencing in hush money case and plans appeal.

