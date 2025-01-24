Today in History: February 6, Queen Elizabeth II accedes to throne

Today is Thursday, Feb. 6, the 37th day of 2025. There are 328 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Thursday, Feb. 6, the 37th day of 2025. There are 328 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 6, 1952, Britain’s King George VI, 56, died at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he was succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old eldest daughter, who became Queen Elizabeth II.

Also on this date:

In 1778, during the American Revolutionary War, the United States won official recognition and military support from France with the signing of a Treaty of Alliance in Paris.

In 1862, during the Civil War, Fort Henry in Tennessee fell to Union forces.

In 1899, a peace treaty between the United States and Spain was ratified by the U.S. Senate; the treaty ended the Spanish-American War and ceded the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Guam to the United States.

In 1921, “The Kid,” Charlie Chaplin’s first feature-length film, was released across the United States.

In 1998, Washington National Airport was renamed Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, honoring the former president on his 87th birthday.

In 2008, the Bush White House defended the use of the interrogation technique known as waterboarding, saying it was legal, not torture, and had saved American lives.

In 2013, toy maker Hasbro Inc. announced that Monopoly fans had voted online to add a cat token to the board game, replacing the iron.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the 70th anniversary of her ascendance to the British throne, an unprecedented reign that made her a symbol of stability in the United Kingdom.

In 2023, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of buildings and trapping residents under mounds of rubble; the death toll would eventually surpass 50,000.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Mike Farrell is 86. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 85. Singer Fabian is 82. Filmmaker Jim Sheridan is 76. Tennis Hall of Famer Manuel Orantes is 76. Actor Kathy Najimy is 68. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 68. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 63. Singer Rick Astley is 59. Actor Charlie Heaton is 31. Golfer Collin Morikawa is 29.

