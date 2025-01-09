Suspect captured in the killing of a Wisconsin woman and 2 girls

NEW LISBON, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in the killing of a Wisconsin woman and two girls more than…

NEW LISBON, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in the killing of a Wisconsin woman and two girls more than a week ago was captured Thursday, authorities said.

Virgil Thew was arrested about 30 minutes after someone reported a suspicious person in Elroy, a small community about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from New Lisbon, where the killings occurred, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and New Lisbon police said.

No other details were released.

Elizabeth Kolba, 33, and two girls ages 12 and 13 were found shot to death at a home in New Lisbon on Dec. 30. The suspect knew the victims, according to a criminal complaint.

Thew, 47, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide, online court records show.

It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer yet who could respond to the allegations. None was listed in court records, and New Lisbon police declined to discuss the case further.

Law enforcement in the area had been searching for Thew since the killings with the help of the FBI and federal marshals, posting his name and photo on social media.

“We appreciate the public’s assistance in providing tips that contributed to the successful resolution of this matter,” police said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.