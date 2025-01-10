Rubble, flames and devastated people captured in images as Los Angeles ravaged by wildfires

After four days of urban wildfires, on Friday Los Angeles, the city internationally known for its movie industry, looked like…

After four days of urban wildfires, on Friday Los Angeles, the city internationally known for its movie industry, looked like the set of a war movie.

The rubble

In large swaths of greater Los Angeles area, there was only rubble where houses, buildings and other structures once sat. Rows of cars were burnt so badly that all had been turned to ash color, their windows gone.

The emotions

The shock was palatable. People returning to ravaged neighborhoods hugged, cried or just stood, trying to make sense of all that had happened. Most were wearing masks, underscoring the reality of heavy smoke, and the risks that come with breathing it, as fires continued to rage in other parts of the city.

Ongoing battle

Despite the destruction and emotional rollercoaster being lived by LA residents, the fires were far from over. Scenes of flames were everywhere, as many areas continued to burn all but unabated.

