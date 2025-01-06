San Francisco Bay Area police department mired in racist text scandal agrees to reforms

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area police department under federal investigation for racist and sexist texts has…

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area police department under federal investigation for racist and sexist texts has agreed to hire a consultant to update its policies, procedures and training on various topics, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to the agreement made public Friday, the Antioch Police Department and the City of Antioch will select an expert law enforcement consultant approved by DOJ to review and update its practices on nondiscriminatory policing, use of force, hiring and promotions and discipline, among other topics, over a five-year period.

“Law enforcement is only effective when it inspires public confidence,” said U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey for the Northern District of California.

The text messages, swapped among members of the Antioch Police Department between 2019 and 2022, surfaced in 2023 as part of an ongoing federal investigation of the department.

The incendiary text messages, which were heavily redacted, contained derogatory, racist, homophobic and sexually explicit language. Officers bragged about making up evidence and beating up suspects. They referred to women as water buffalo, shared photos of gorillas and freely used racial slurs.

“The actions that led to this investigation were unacceptable and represent significant failures,” the city of Antioch said in a press statement issued Friday. “Our commitment to creating a transparent, accountable, and community-focused Police Department remains steadfast.”

The city of 115,000 residents about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of San Francisco was once predominantly white but has diversified in the last 30 years.

