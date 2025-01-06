Complete list of Golden Globe winners

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “Emilia Pérez” won best musical or comedy motion picture at the 82nd Golden Globes. “The…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “Emilia Pérez” won best musical or comedy motion picture at the 82nd Golden Globes.

“The Brutalist″ won best motion picture drama, and Adrien Brody took home best actor for his role in the film.

“Shōgun“ won best television drama, and ”Hacks” won for TV comedy or musical. Emilia Pérez” entered the night as the lead nominee, with 10 nods.

Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan, Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin and Jean Smart were among the acting winners.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted Sunday’s ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

At a gala dinner Friday, Viola Davis received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson accepted the Carol Burnett Award. The Globes aired on CBS and streamed live for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime.

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday’s Golden Globes:

Movies

Best motion picture, drama

“The Brutalist”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

“Emilia Pérez”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, drama

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Wicked”

Best motion picture, non-English

“Emilia Pérez”

Best motion picture, animated

“Flow”

Best director

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Best screenplay

Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Best original score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Challengers”

Best original song

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” music/lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

Television

Best television series, drama

“Shōgun”

Best television series, comedy or musical

“Hacks”

Best performance by a female actor, drama

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Best performance by a male actor, drama

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Best performance by a female actor TV series, musical or comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best performance by a male actor, TV series, musical or comedy

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best limited series, anthology series or movie made for television

“Baby Reindeer”

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie made for television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie made for television

Jodie Foster, ”True Detective: Night Country”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV

Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.