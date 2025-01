LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 5,300 structures burned in Pacific Palisades, and the fire killed 2 people, Los Angeles…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 5,300 structures burned in Pacific Palisades, and the fire killed 2 people, Los Angeles fire chief says.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.