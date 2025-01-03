Middle East latest: Germany and France seek a ‘new beginning’ with Syria

The top diplomats from Germany and France were in Syria on Friday to send what the German minister called a…

The top diplomats from Germany and France were in Syria on Friday to send what the German minister called a clear signal that Europe and Syria can have a “political new beginning” after Islamist insurgents ousted Bashar Assad.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot met with Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, and representatives of civil society.

Baerbock said all Syrians — regardless of ethnic or religious group — must have “a place in the political process” as well as rights and protection. Al-Sharaa has said it could take up to four years to hold elections in Syria because of the need for political dialogue and rewriting the country’s constitution.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli strikes killed at least 42 people including children overnight and into Friday, hospital staff said, as often-stalled ceasefire talks to end the Israel-Hamas war were set to resume in Qatar. Sirens sounded across Israel for missiles fired from Yemen.

Israel’s bombardments and ground invasion of Gaza has killed more than 45,600 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who say women and children make up more than half the fatalities. The officials do not distinguish between civilians and combatants in their tally.

The war was sparked by Hamas-led militants’ attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and around 250 abducted. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza; at least a third are believed to be dead.

Here’s the latest:

Palestinian health workers and Israeli military dispute whether 2 hospitals in Gaza are ordered to evacuate

CAIRO — Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza said in a statement Friday that Israel’s military told staff and patients to immediately evacuate. The hospital didn’t give details.

A nurse at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza said the facility also received orders to evacuate.

The nurse said they were still in the hospital with 19 people, including eight patients, and that staffers had asked for ambulances to evacuate people who couldn’t walk. The nurse spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

Israel’s military said that it wasn’t “operating to evacuate” either the Al-Awda or Indonesian hospitals.

“Messages were sent to reiterate to officials in the health authorities that there is no need to evacuate the hospital,” the military said about the Indonesian Hospital.

Neither side’s statements could be immediately verified. The Israeli military heavily restricts the movement of Palestinians in Gaza and has virtually sealed off the towns where the hospitals are located as it wages an blistering offensive there.

Last week, Israeli soldiers expelled wounded Palestinians from another northern Gaza hospital. Patients who were forced out of Kamal Adwan Hospital described harrowing conditions where Israeli soldiers made them strip to their underwear for hours in the cold winter weather. Israel said Hamas had been using the hospital as a base.

Associated Press writer Fatma Khaled contributed to this report.

UN Security Council discusses war’s devastating effect on Gaza hospitals

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is meeting to discuss the war’s effect on hospitals in Gaza, a contentious issue as the health system has been largely devastated.

U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk addressed the Security Council on Friday.

He said a recent report by his office documented “at least 136 strikes on at least 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities in Gaza, which caused significant death and injury among doctors, nurses, medical staff and other civilians and damaged or destroyed many of the buildings targeted.”

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of operating out of hospitals and claims that Israeli forces try to protect the facilities. Last month, the medical aid group Doctors Without Borders accused Israel of systematically attacking Gaza’s healthcare system and restricting essential humanitarian assistance.

Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Qatar

CAIRO — Hamas said in a statement that indirect ceasefire negotiations would resume Friday, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that he authorized a delegation from the Mossad intelligence agency, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the military to continue the talks in Qatar.

The U.S.-led talks have repeatedly stalled. Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed. But the militants, while greatly weakened, have repeatedly regrouped, often after Israeli forces withdraw from areas.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that the Israelis sending another team to Doha for ceasefire talks is “a good step.” “We think a new deal is both urgent and possible,” he said on Friday afternoon.

Israeli strikes kill at least 10 more people in Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes on Friday killed at least 10 people in areas across the Gaza Strip, health officials said.

A strike killed three people in a car in Zawaida in central Gaza, health officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said.

An airstrike killed seven people, including four children and a woman, in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City, according to the Civil Defense first responders who are affiliated with the Hamas-run government. The organization said another Israeli strike targeted a group of people at Al-Samer junction in Gaza City, killing at least two and wounding others.

Associated Press video shows over a dozen people gathered at the entrance of Al-Aqsa Hospital where those killed in Zawaida were transferred on three-wheeled vehicles with trailers. One man is seen screaming and crying as he holds a corpse, calling the dead man’s name.

An ambulance rushed to the hospital entrance carrying an unconscious man on a stretcher along with a person trying to revive him. At the scene of the airstrike, people stood around the burned vehicle with shattered windows and bloodstains on its doors.

Freelance journalist Omar al-Derawi was among those killed on Friday. AP reporters saw friends and colleagues mourning over his body, with a press vest laid on his white funeral shroud.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said last month that more than 130 Palestinian reporters have been killed since the start of the war. Israel hasn’t allowed foreign journalists to enter Gaza except on military embeds.

German and French foreign ministers meet with Syria’s new leaders

DAMASCUS, Syria — As they met with Syria’s new leadership on Friday, the German and French foreign ministers pressed for an inclusive political transition that includes women and all ethnic and religious groups.

Annalena Baerbock said she and France’s Jean-Noel Barrot made clear that Europe will support a new Syria, “but Europe would not be a financier of Islamist structures.”

The pair met Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the former insurgent group that is now the de facto rulers in Syria. HTS has for years sought to move away from past affiliation with al-Qaida and get off Western terrorism lists.

Baerbock said she has heard from Syrians often that “women’s rights are a yardstick for the future for everyone in a free society. Not only us but many Syrians will therefore judge the new rulers by their actions.”

Gunbattles break out the Lebanon-Syria border, wounding at least 5 Lebanese soldiers

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s army said Friday that gunbattles erupted on the Lebanese-Syrian border when Syrians attempted to reopen an illegal border crossing using a bulldozer, wounding at least five Lebanese soldiers.

The Lebanese army said its personnel fired warning shots, prompting the Syrians to open fire, wounding one soldier. After the shooting, army units in the area implemented strict security measures and the episode was under investigation, the army said.

Later Thursday, the Lebanese army said there were renewed exchanges of fire and four more army personnel were injured.

Meanwhile, Syria’s de facto leadership under the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham announced new entry regulations for Lebanese citizens. Lebanese travelers must secure a residence permit or a Syrian sponsor and provide proof of funds worth $2,000 and a hotel booking. Previously, Lebanese citizens were allowed to enter with just a Lebanese ID card.

French and German foreign ministers visit their long-shuttered embassies in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria — The French and German foreign ministers visited their countries’ long-shuttered embassies in Damascus on Friday as part of the first visit to Syria by top diplomats from European Union countries since rebels overthrew President Bashar Assad last month.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also met with Syria’s de factor leader and members of civil society.

“It was with great emotion that I am today at the site of the French Embassy in Damascus,” Barrot said as he inspected the damage that occurred at the embassy during 13 years of closure.

“A little less than a month ago, new hope was born thanks to the mobilization of Syrians, the hope of a sovereign, stable and peaceful Syria,” he said. “It is a real hope, but it is a fragile hope.”

Barrot earlier visited the Christian neighborhood of Bab Touma and met with Patriarch John Yaziji.

Death toll rises after more Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — At least 30 people, including children, were killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes overnight, hospital staff said Friday.

Staff at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said that 10 women and seven children were among those killed in strikes on various locations in central Gaza, including Nuseirat, Zawaida, Maghazi and Deir al-Balah.

The strikes come a day after Israel killed dozens of people across the enclave, bringing the total of fatalities since Thursday to 56.

The Israeli army, which didn’t immediately comment on the strikes, says it only targets militants and blames Hamas for civilian deaths.

Israel says missile fired from Yemen set off sirens in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a missile fired from Yemen has set off air raid sirens in Jerusalem and central Israel.

The attack early Friday woke millions of people and sent people scrambling to air raid shelters.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, though a faint explosion, likely either from the missile or from interceptors, could be heard in Jerusalem.

The Israeli Defense Forces later reported that a missile launched from Yemen into Israeli territory was intercepted. A report was received regarding shrapnel from the interception that fell in the area of Modi’in in central Israel. The details are under review.

Israel has carried out a number of long-range airstrikes in Yemen, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) away. But the strikes have failed to stop the attacks. The Houthis have pledged to continue striking Israel until the war in Gaza ends.

