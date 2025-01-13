Strong winds forecast to return and threaten Los Angeles area’s fight against fires

After a weekend spent blocking fires in the Los Angeles area, firefighters got a slight break with calmer weather but cast a wary eye on a forecast for yet more wind.

California Wildfires Fire Retardant Fire retardant from crews battling the Palisades Fire coats flowers in Mandeville Canyon on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) AP Photo/Richard Vogel California Wildfires Mural A mural by Sergei Statsenko, who also goes by the artist name Steeke, thanks firefighters in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles as wildfires burn Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes APTOPIX California Wildfires Mural A mural by Sergei Statsenko, who also goes by the artist name Steeke, thanks firefighters in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles as wildfires burn Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes California Wildfires Mural A mural by Sergei Statsenko, who also goes by the artist name Steeke, thanks firefighters in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles as wildfires burn Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes California Wildfires Mural A mural by Sergei Statsenko, who also goes by the artist name Steeke, thanks firefighters in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles as wildfires burn Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes California Wildfires A destroyed Volkswagen Beetle is reflected in the back window of an intact Volkswagen vehicle in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo/John Locher California Wildfires A destroyed Volkswagen Beetle is reflected in the back window of an intact Volkswagen vehicle in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo/John Locher California Wildfires Cars sit at an auto repair shop after they were destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Biden California Wildfires President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with senior officials as he is briefed on the federal response to the wildfires across Los Angeles during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. The map in the background shows the projected wind speeds. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh California Wildfires Mural A mural by Sergei Statsenko, who also goes by the artist name Steeke, thanks firefighters in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles as wildfires burn Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes APTOPIX California Wildfires A partially burned yearbook is seen on the ground in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo/John Locher California Wildfires Damage is seen to the Altadena Community Church in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster California Wildfires The facade of the Altadena Community Church stands amidst damage from the Eaton Fire on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster APTOPIX California Wildfires Abandoned cars, some burned by Palisades Fire, sit on the side of a road Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo/John Locher California Wildfires A worker services a utility pole in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster California Wildfires Apple Valley Fire District Captain Manuel Lafarga, center, and firefighter James Lyons hose down hotspots in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo/John Locher California Wildfires A Chase Bank branch destroyed by the Palisades Fire is seen in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) AP Photo/Richard Vogel California Wildfires Caution tape cordons off townhomes and trees burned by the Eaton Fire on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster California Wildfires Los Angeles Fire Department's Dylan Casey and Mike Alvarez work on extinguishing a hot spot in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP California Wildfires Dishes destroyed by the Eaton Fire lie on the ground on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) AP Photo/Ethan Swope California Wildfires Pacific Palisades residents affected by the fires stand while parishioners, along with members of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, pray for them at St. Monica Catholic Church during a service in Santa Monica, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP California Wildfires Workers with Southern California Edison remove a utility pole damaged by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP California Wildfires Damage is seen to the Terraces at Park Marino assisted living facility from the Eaton Fire on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) AP Photo/Ethan Swope California Wildfires Smoke rises from the charred remains of a structure at the Pasadena Waldorf School campus, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP Photo/Chris Pizzello California Wildfires Clean-up workers look inside the interior of Aldi Food Market after it was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP Photo/Chris Pizzello California Wildfires A swing hangs in front of an intact home and a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill APTOPIX California Wildfires Los Angeles Fire Department's Mike Alvarez works on extinguishing hot spots in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire as a Malibu resident, top right, watches the sunset from atop his beachfront home along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP APTOPIX California Wildfires Homes along the Pacific Coast Highway are seen burned by the Palisades Fire, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill California Wildfires A home stands among residences destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) AP Photo/Noah Berger California Wildfires A Cal Fire engine crew with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit hoses down a hotspot at a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP California Wildfires Remaining Homes Photo Gallery David Slater, right, clears the driveway from his home, spared from the Eaton Fire, Jan. 12, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) AP Photo/Ethan Swope California Wildfires Firefighters walk along a road in a fire-ravaged community in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo/John Locher California Wildfires Photo Gallery A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) AP Photo/Eric Thayer California Wildfires Ariel Hart holds her newborn baby as flames of the Palisades Fire are visible through the window at St. John's hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Jordan Hart, via AP) Jordan Hart, via AP California Wildfires Apple Valley Fire District firefighter Wyatt Cortez walks through a destroyed house as he puts out hotspots from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo/John Locher ( 1 /35) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Additional water tankers and scores of firefighters arrived at the Los Angeles area on Monday ahead of fierce winds that were forecast to return and threaten the progress made so far on two massive infernos that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.

Planes doused homes and hillsides with bright pink fire-retardant chemicals, while crews and fire engines were being placed near particularly vulnerable spots with dry brush. Dozens of water trucks rolled in to replenish supplies after hydrants ran dry last week when the two largest fires erupted.

Tabitha Trosen and her boyfriend said she feels like they are “teetering” on the edge with the constant fear that their neighborhood could be the next under threat.

“Our cats are ready to go, we have their carriers by the door prepped with their little stuffed animals and things like that,” Trosen said, adding that she’s packed things as she thinks about what she could lose. “It’s like, how do I take care of myself, and what are the things that will ground me as a human and remind me of my background and my life and my family.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials — who have faced criticism over their initial response to fires that began last week — expressed confidence Monday that the region was ready to face the new threat with additional firefighters brought in from around the U.S., as well as Canada and Mexico.

“We’re absolutely better prepared,” LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said when asked what will be different from a week ago, when hurricane-force winds propelled multiple fires across the parched, brush-filled region that hasn’t seen rain in more than eight months.

The winds are predicted to pick up late Monday into early Tuesday, but they are not expected to reach hurricane-force like last week. However, they could ground firefighting aircraft, Marrone said, warning if winds reach 70 mph (112 kph), “it’s going to be very difficult to contain that fire.”

Fire officials advised residents in high-risk areas to just leave home – and not wait for formal evacuation orders — if they sense danger.

That’s exactly what Tim Kang of La Crescenta did last Wednesday. Feeling sick from the smoky air and fearful of nearby fires spreading, Kang and his brothers packed up and have stayed away from their neighborhood.

“Everything just felt like, ‘Oh man, the world’s ending,’” said Kang, who’s staying with his girlfriend in Pasadena.

In less than a week, four fires around the nation’s second-biggest city have scorched more than 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), roughly three times the size of Manhattan.

The National Weather Service warned the weather will be “particularly dangerous” on Tuesday, when wind gusts could reach 65 mph (105 kph). A large part of Southern California around Los Angeles is under this extreme fire danger warning through Wednesday, including densely populated Thousand Oaks, Northridge and Simi Valley.

The Eaton Fire near Pasadena is roughly one-third contained, while the largest blaze in Pacific Palisades on the coast is far less contained.

Searching for victims continues

The death toll is likely to rise, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday. At least two dozen were missing, he said.

Luna said he understands that people are eager to return to their homes and neighborhoods to survey the damage, but he asked for their patience. “We have people literally looking for the remains of your neighbors,” he said.

At a Monday evening community meeting about the Palisades Fire, a Los Angeles Police Department official said many people reported as missing had been found. It wasn’t clear if there was overlap in the numbers shared by the sheriff.

Checking on their homes

The slower winds over the weekend allowed some people to return to previously evacuated areas. Many had no idea if their homes or neighborhoods were still standing.

Jim Orlandini, who lost his hardware store in Altadena, a hard-hit neighborhood next to Pasadena, said his home of 40 years survived.

“The whole time I was thinking, I don’t know what I’m going to find when I get back here and after 40 years, you know, you got a lot of stuff you forget about that would disappear if the house burned down. So we’re thankful that it didn’t.”

Warnings to stay out of disaster zones

LA city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley urged people to stay away from burned neighborhoods filled with broken gas lines and unstable buildings.

Just under 100,000 in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, half the number from last week.

Fighting flames on multiple fronts

Firefighters over the weekend fought flames in Mandeville Canyon — home to Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebrities — after the Palisades Fire spread, prompting new evacuation orders. Crews continued battling there Monday before potentially strong winds could push the flames toward the famous J. Paul Getty Museum and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, Disney and other celebrities and entertainment organizations have pledged millions to help those who have been displaced or lost their homes. Other stars — and ordinary people — have left large donations of clothing and other items along street corners in around the city.

Investigating looting, fundraising scams

Dozens of people have been arrested for looting after the wildfires. Officials are now starting to see price gouging and scams, including with hotels and short-term rentals and medical supplies, said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Counting up and investigating the destruction

The fires that began Tuesday north of downtown LA have burned more than 12,000 homes, cars and other structures.

Authorities haven’t determined an official cause for any of the fires. Southern California Edison has acknowledged agencies are investigating whether its equipment may have started a smaller blaze.

A lawsuit filed Monday claims the utility’s equipment sparked the much bigger Eaton Fire. Edison did not respond to a request for comment and last week said it had not received any suggestions that its equipment ignited that blaze.

AccuWeather’s early estimates suggest the fires could be the nation’s costliest ever, topping $250 billion including what’s to come in the next days. The reconstruction cost for commercial and residential properties inside areas with active fires could be $14.8 billion, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic.

___

Watson reported from San Diego and Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press journalists Jaimie Ding in Los Angeles, Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, Julie Walker in New York, Sophia Tareen in Chicago, Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, and Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, contributed.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.