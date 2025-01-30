Gov. Beshear touted Kentucky to CEOs at global conference. It came as his political profile rises

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear crammed 25 meetings with corporate leaders into two-and-a-half days at the World Economic…

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear crammed 25 meetings with corporate leaders into two-and-a-half days at the World Economic Forum, promoting Kentucky as the place to expand or build new factories.

Having so many CEOs in one place was an unprecedented opportunity for the second-term Democratic governor, who keeps count of private-sector investments and the jobs created in the Bluegrass State.

“It allowed us to meet with so many employers that would have taken us months, if not years, to otherwise see,” Beshear said Thursday at his first weekly media briefing since returning home.

The meetings in Davos, Switzerland, put Beshear on the world stage at a time when his political profile is growing back home.

He is one of several Democratic governors touted by political commentators as potential contenders for the party’s presidential nomination in 2028. As chair-elect of the Democratic Governors Association for 2026, he will lead his party’s efforts to win more governorships in next year’s midterm elections.

“He’s doing the things he needs to do to position himself if he decides to make a national run,” Democratic political strategist Mark Riddle told The Associated Press.

Beshear, who was in the running to be Kamala Harris’ running mate last year but lost out to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, served as a campaign surrogate for the Democratic ticket during the fall campaign.

In an op-ed published Thursday in Kentucky newspapers, Beshear concentrated on the benefits for Kentucky from his European trip.

“No matter the meeting or event, at the heart of each discussion was Kentucky, our workforce and our bright future,” Beshear wrote.

Beshear pointed to the importance of foreign investment for the state’s economic health, with 540 foreign-owned facilities employing more than 116,000 Kentuckians.

In Davos, he participated in 10 meetings with executives of foreign-owned companies that employ more than 8,750 people in Kentucky, the governor said. He also met with leaders of companies that have announced U.S. expansions but haven’t chosen locations, he said.

“The lineup was full and the meetings were promising,” he wrote.

Beshear also participated in panel discussions on manufacturing and workforce issues, and the future of electric vehicles. Kentucky has emerged as a leader in the EV battery sector.

Riddle said Beshear’s role at the global forum provided a boost for Kentucky and its governor.

“There’s a lot of folks there who care deeply about government and who’s in charge, and to be able to build those relationships is important,” Riddle said by phone Thursday. “And letting those folks kind of ‘kick his tires’ and see what he’s about is important.”

Beshear constantly touts Kentucky’s record pace for economic growth, resulting in more than $35 billion in investments and more than 59,800 jobs created since he took office in late 2019. Republican lawmakers in Kentucky say those successes are the result of business-friendly policies passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature.

Appearing at Davos with Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Beshear touted his home state as a place to do business but also weighed in on several issues.

Beshear said he supports unions, sees future growth for EVs and warned that while President Donald Trump’s tariff threats are about gaining leverage they could lead to higher fuel and food prices in the U.S.

Asked to weigh in on Trump’s “America First” agenda, Beshear said it depends how it’s applied.

“If it’s implemented in a way that ensures that the American people have good jobs, quality health care, strong infrastructure, strong public safety, those are good things,” Beshear said.

“But if it questions our alliances, especially our alliances with Europe that are critical to global stability, then it can be a concerning thing for the world and the ultimate reliability and consistency that we need to do global business and ultimately live in as safe of a planet as we can,” he added.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.