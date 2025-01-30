Emotions pour from tight-knit skating community following DC plane crash carrying athletes, coaches

The tight-knit figure skating community was rocked Wednesday when an American Airlines flight carrying athletes, parents and coaches from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River.

Sixty passengers and four crew members on the flight, along with three soldiers aboard the Black Hawk helicopter, are presumed dead. Among those killed were young skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, their mothers and coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, all of them representing the prestigious Skating Club of Boston.

The accident was an eerie reminder of the 1961 plane crash that killed the U.S. delegation en route to the world championships in Prague. Many of the top skaters on that team, including sisters Laurie and Maribel Owen, were from the Boston club.

___

“We’re family, and it’s a community and the skaters — the people who were on that plane — they’re our family, too. … I certainly don’t have any answers. I really can’t believe that it happened.” — 1956 Olympic and two-time world champion Tenley Albright.

___

“I’m in complete shock. I’m sorry, I don’t even know what to say. Young skaters, coaches, parents, so many bright lights in our community. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones.” — two-time and reigning U.S. champion Amber Glenn.

___

“I’m heartbroken by the tragic loss of my fellow skaters in this devastating accident. The figure skating community is a family, and this loss is beyond words. My thoughts are with their families, friends and everyone affected. We will never forget them.” — three-time U.S. and reigning world champion Ilia Malinin.

___

“My heart breaks for my skating community and all who are involved in the plane crash. Too much is still unknown. Sending love and prayers.” — 1992 Olympic and wo-time world champion Kristi Yamaguchi.

___

“My heart breaks for my skating family today and my thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this horrible tragedy. At a loss for words for my friends Evgenia Shishkova & Vadim Naumov and their son Maxim.” — 1988 Olympic and two-time world champion Brian Boitano.

___

“My heart is shattered thinking of those sweet, young souls whose lives were cut so cruelly short, still buzzing from the magic of development camp in Wichita and full of hopes and dreams for the future. Proud parents who have sacrificed so much, tired and eager to get home. The coaches who have dedicated their lives to guiding and nurturing young athletes. And those waiting at home with a warm hug, excited to hear all about it. An unspeakable loss for our skating family and beyond.” — 2014 Olympic and two-time world champion Meryl Davis.

___

“There are no words. Nothing that can truly represent the devastation caused by the plane crash in Washington, D.C., last night. A tragedy that claimed the lives of skaters, coaches, parents and officials. My heart is shattered for our skating community.” — 1984 Olympic and four-time world champion Scott Hamilton.

___

“Just to acknowledge this plane crash in the U.S. last night. A lot of my Team USA figure skating teammates were in the accident as well. … It was pretty heartbreaking and so I just want to have a moment for that.” — two-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

___

“We’ve been through tragedies before — as Americans, as people — and we are strong. And I guess it’s how we respond to it. And so my response is to be with people I care about, I love and need.” — two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan.

___

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of those on Flight 5342 and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends. May they rest in peace.” — 1984 Olympic gold medalists Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

___

“I had the opportunity to work with many of these kids that were onboard. Amazing, strong, driven, funny, caring kids. I can’t even process this horror.” — two-time U.S. pairs champion Ashley Cain-Gribble.

___

“Skating is a very close and tight-knit community. These kids and their parents, they’re here at our facility in Norwood, six, sometimes seven days a week. It’s a close, tight bond. This will have long-reaching impacts for our skating community.” — Doug Zeghibe, chief executive officer at the Skating Club of Boston.

___

“We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.” — U.S. Figure Skating.

___

“The International Skating Union and the global skating community are deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving an American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C. We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.” — International Skating Union.

___

“Today, the world of figure skating is heartbroken. We share our deepest, most sincere condolences with the families and friends of all those who lost their lives in this terrible crash. To lose so many members of our community in this way brings sadness beyond words.” — ” ISU representative Gyorgy Elek.

___

“In this day and age, everybody is so removed from tragedy and so desensitized to it. But when it’s somebody that you know and when it’s somebody that you love and somebody that you care about, everything becomes more real. A lot of us are in a great deal of pain and a lot of us are in a great deal of disbelief.” — Boston-based skating choreographer Adam Blake.

___

