‘Emilia Pérez’ wins Golden Globe Award for best musical or comedy motion picture

FILE - Karla Sofia Gascon, from left, Jacques Audiard, Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez pose for photographers at the photo call for the film "Emilia Perez" at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Karla Sofia Gascon, from left, Jacques Audiard, Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez pose for photographers at the photo call for the film "Emilia Perez" at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — ‘Emilia Pérez’ wins Golden Globe Award for best musical or comedy motion picture.

