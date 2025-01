BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — ‘Emilia Pérez,’ the Netflix narco-musical about transgender identity, lands a leading 13 Oscar nominations.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — ‘Emilia Pérez,’ the Netflix narco-musical about transgender identity, lands a leading 13 Oscar nominations.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.