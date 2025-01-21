At least 17 dead in bus-truck collision in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A crash involving a freight truck and a passenger bus in Ivory Coast on Tuesday…

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A crash involving a freight truck and a passenger bus in Ivory Coast on Tuesday killed at least 17 people and left several injured, authorities said.

The vehicles collided in Ponan-Ouinlo, a village in the west of the country, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement, without specifying the cause of the accident. An investigation has been launched.

The bus was carrying 70 people Another 23 were injured, the National Office for Civil Protection said in a post on Facebook.

Photos from the scene posted by the emergency services showed the damaged bus with its roof completely caved in.

Crashes are common in the West African country due to dilapidated roads and reckless driving, killing over 1,000 people annually, according to the Transportation Ministry.

Last month, 26 people were killed and at least 28 others injured when two minibuses collided and burst into flames.

Last year, authorities introduced a point-based driver’s license, granting each driver a total of 12 points that can be gradually taken away depending on violations committed. Cameras were also set up on the country’s main roads to fine offenders.

