LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say 70,000 people are under evacuation orders in LA area as wildfires threaten at least…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say 70,000 people are under evacuation orders in LA area as wildfires threaten at least 28,000 structures.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.