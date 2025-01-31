AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Jan. 24-30, 2024 Colombian migrants deported from the United States arrived in Bogotá. Soldiers marched with torches in Havana to…

Jan. 24-30, 2024

Colombian migrants deported from the United States arrived in Bogotá. Soldiers marched with torches in Havana to mark the 172nd anniversary of the birth of Cuban independence hero José Martí. Haitian migrants applied for asylum in Mexico City. People took part in Lunar New Year celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. In sports, Argentina’s Teo Rodriguez celebrated with teammates after scoring in a South American U-20 Championship soccer match.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

