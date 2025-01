HONOLULU (AP) — A 3-year-old boy’s death from a New Year’s fireworks explosion in Honolulu raises toll to 4.

HONOLULU (AP) — A 3-year-old boy’s death from a New Year’s fireworks explosion in Honolulu raises toll to 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.