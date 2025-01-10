10 people are wounded in a shooting at a memorial for a teenager who was killed in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night outside a nightclub in New York City…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night outside a nightclub in New York City that was holding a memorial for a teenager who had been previously been killed in the city.

Police said three or four men fired about 30 shots at a crowd of people who were standing outside Amazura Concert Hall in Jamaica, Queens, for the private event before running to a car and driving off.

Six females and four males between the ages of 16 and 20 were taken to hospitals but are expected to recover, police said.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said the club was holding a small private event to celebrate the life of a teen who had been killed in Brooklyn late last year.

“They just wanted to cause destruction,” he said of the shooters.

In a statement on social media, Gov. Kathy Hochul said “a memorial for a teen lost to gun violence turned to horror when gunmen opened fire on the crowd.”

“This cannot be our normal,” Hochul wrote.

Police have not yet announced any arrests.

Images from outside the club after the shooting show debris strewn across the sidewalk and police gathering evidence and taking photographs. Nearby residents described quick bursts of gunfire along with screaming.

“It was bam, bam, bam, bam,” Maria Lopez told The New York Times. “I thought it was fireworks. I was saying to myself, it’s too late in the evening for this, too late for it to be New Year’s celebrations.”

About 90 people were inside the club while a smaller group of about 15 were standing outside, police said.

“It lasted about 10 seconds and then there was silence,” neighborhood resident Juan Alulema told the New York Post. “I saw people screaming.”

Amazura Concert Hall urged the public to contact police with any information about the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred,” the venue said in an Instagram post. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act.”

