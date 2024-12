DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Train collides with fire truck in Delray Beach, Florida; police say 3 firefighters and several…

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Train collides with fire truck in Delray Beach, Florida; police say 3 firefighters and several passengers hurt.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.