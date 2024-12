DALLAS (AP) — Ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and stolen from museum sell at…

DALLAS (AP) — Ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and stolen from museum sell at auction for $28 million.

