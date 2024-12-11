Rapper Quando Rondo sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to a federal drug…

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to a federal drug offense in Georgia.

The rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was sentenced to two years and nine months imprisonment by U.S. District Court judge in his hometown of Savannah, local news outlets reported.

Bowman, 25, pleaded guilty in August to a single count of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. Prosecutors agreed to drop additional criminal counts in a December indictment that charged Bowman with conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

After his plea hearing last summer, Bowman apologized publicly to the people of Savannah and his family.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out last year.

