List of Golden Globe nominees

“The Bear,” “Shogun” and “Emilia Perez” are among the nominees for the 82nd Golden Globes announced Monday morning. Because the…

“The Bear,” “Shogun” and “Emilia Perez” are among the nominees for the 82nd Golden Globes announced Monday morning.

Because the Globes split top awards between drama and musical/comedy, there isn’t always a clear read on the top Oscar contenders. That’s especially true this year, where no one film has yet emerged as the favorite. Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked,” “Conclave,”“Anora,”“Emilia Perez,” and “The Brutalist” all scored nominations, with “Emilia Pérez” the leading nominee with 10.

The Golden Globes previously announced the winners of two prestigious honors. Viola Davis will receive the Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, and former “Cheers” star Ted Danson has been named the Carol Burnett Award honoree. Those will be handed out in a gala dinner on Jan. 3.

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will host the 82nd Golden Globes on Jan. 5. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Here’s a list of the nominees for the Golden Globes:

Movies

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“Wicked”; “Anora”; “Emilia Perez”; “Challengers”; “A Real Pain”; “The Substance”

Best motion picture, drama

“The Brutalist”; “A Complete Unknown,”; “Conclave”; “Dune: Part Two”; “Nickel Boys;” “September 5”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”; Hugh Grant, “Heretic”; Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night; Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”’ Glen Powell, “Hitman”; Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”; Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”; Karla Sofia Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”; Mikey Madison “Anora”; Demi Moore, “The Substance”; Zendaya, “Challengers”

Best performance by a female male actor in a motion picture, drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl″; Angelina Jolie, ”Maria”; Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”; Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”; Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”; Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”; Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown’; Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”; Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”; Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice’’

Cinematic and box office achievement

“Alien: Romulus”; Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”; Deadpool & Wolverine”; “Gladiator II”; “Inside Out 2”; “Twisters”; “Wicked”; “The Wild Robot”

Best motion picture, non-English

“All We Imagine As Light″; ”Emilia Pérez”; “The Girl With the Needle”; “I’m Still Here”; “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”; “Vermiglio”

Best animated film

“Flow”; “Inside Out 2”; “Memoir of a Snail”; “Moana 2”; “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”; “The Wild Robot”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Selena Gomez, ”Emilia Pérez”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked”; Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”; Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”; Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”; Zoe Saldaña, ”Emilia Pérez”

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Yura Borisov, “Anora”; Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”; Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”; Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”; Jeremy Strong, ”The Apprentice”; Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Best director

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”; Sean Baker, ”Anora”; Edward Berger, “Conclave”; Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”; Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”; Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine As Light”

Best screenplay

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”; Sean Baker, ”Anora”; Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”; Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”; Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”; Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Best original score

Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”; Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”; Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”; Clement Ducol, Camille “Emilia Pérez”; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Challengers”; Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”

Best original song

“Beautiful That Way” from “The Last Showgirl” (music/lyrics by Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson); “Compress/Repress” from “Challengers’ (music/lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino; “El Mal” from EL MAL” from “Emilia Pérez” (music/lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard; “Forbidden Road” from ”Better Man″ (music/lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek); “Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot″ (music/lyrics by Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi); ”Mi Camino″ from “Emilia Pérez” (music/lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille)

Television

Best television drama

“Shogun”; “The Diplomat”; “Slow Horses”; “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; “The Day of the Jackal”; “Squid Game”

Best television series, comedy or musical

“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear; “Hacks”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “The Gentlemen”

Best performance by a male actor in a television series, drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”; Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”; Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Best performance by a female actor in a television series-drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”; Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”; Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Best performance by a female actor in a television series-musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best performance by a male actor in a television series-musical or comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy All White, “The Bear”

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Baby Reindeer”; Disclaimer”; “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; “The Penguin”; “Ripley”; “True Detective: Night Country”

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Jodie Foster, ”True Detective: Night Country”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”; Sofia Vergara, ”Griselda”; Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”; Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”; Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”; Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”; Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”; Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”; Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”; Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”; Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Jack Lowden “Slow Horses”; Diego Luna, “La Maquina”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Jamie Foxx, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was”; Nikki Glaser, “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”; Seth Meyers, “Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking”; Adam Sandler, “Adam Sandler: Love You”; Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.