NFL and Nike extend their partnership with a 10-year deal, will focus on growing the sport globally

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL’s desire to become a global powerhouse is no secret. Nike is committed to helping the league continue expanding its worldwide reach.

The league and the apparel giant announced Wednesday a 10-year partnership extension. The NFL and Nike will focus on working together to grow the game’s global reach, increase participation, develop new talent, and expand the football fan base.

Nike, the world’s largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel, has been the NFL’s exclusive provider of uniforms and sideline, practice and base layer apparel for all 32 NFL teams for 12 years.

“They’re a global brand, an iconic brand all over the world associated with great athletes, associated with great sports,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told The Associated Press. “They’re the kind of brand that I think, particularly in partnership with us, will be effective in trying to get kids to play the game on a global basis. (The partnership) brings credibility to some extent to both of us.”

Growing the sport internationally has become a priority for the NFL in recent years. The league worked hard to increase the popularity of flag football and pushed for its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The league played five international games this season in Brazil, England and Germany. The first NFL regular-season game in Berlin will be played in 2025 and league executive Peter O’Reilly said playing in Germany annually is an expectation. The goal is to play eight international games next year. That number could eventually double, creating a scenario where all 32 teams could play an international game each year.

In December 2021, the NFL began awarding teams international home marketing rights in different countries. Giving teams access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization only helps build fan growth for the NFL.

“We want our partners supporting all of our players in so many places because our players have a variety of interests,” Goodell said. “Some might be international. Some may be work they’re doing in their own community. And some might be in tackle football and some might be in flag football. The reality is you want a partner that has tremendous capabilities that Nike has.”

Beyond global expansion, player health and safety is another key initiative of the NFL-Nike partnership. The league will leverage Nike’s Sport Research Lab and product design and innovation expertise to address lower extremity injuries and enhance footwear safety.

“Their innovation will be really critical for us on the global growth, but also it’s about looking at what we can do to innovate in that space and to make the cleat safer and better in the context of the different fields that we play on and to help it perform better,” Goodell said. “Ultimately, that’s what the players want.”

Nike will continue to grow the sport by supporting grassroots, high school and collegiate level youth development programs across both flag and tackle football.

“Together with the NFL, we’re committed to expanding football’s reach to a global audience,” said Elliott Hill, President and CEO of Nike. “We believe in the power of sport to inspire and unite people, and we’re driving what has historically been perceived as an American sport by growing flag and tackle football through creative storytelling, new talent development, and initiatives to increase participation and the football fan base. I’m energized when I think about what two of sports biggest powerhouses can build together.”

