New Orleans police arrest another suspect in parade mass shootings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police arrested a man suspected in one of the mass shootings that broke out within one hour of each other during a large parade on Nov. 17, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect, 32-year-old Alex Harris, and another person were arguing before the two opened fire on each other, injuring nine bystanders and Harris, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department. Harris was detained last week.

Harris, who police say had been on parole, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade.

Police say they also arrested Tavi Roach, 36, shortly after the shooting as he attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle. He faces charges of theft and possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Earlier this month, police arrested another man, 19-year-old Curtis J. Gray, accused of gunning down an aspiring photographer and his uncle at the same parade about 45 minutes after the first shooting. He is being held on a $10 million bond, court records show.

The suspect’s mother, Ashley Gray, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory to second-degree murder in connection to the shooting. She is registered as owning the gun used in the shooting and police allege she colluded with her son to provide a false alibi for his whereabouts, WDSU reported.

Tanzanika Ruffin, an attorney representing Ashley Gray, declined to comment.

A representative for the Orleans Parish Public Defenders Office, which court records show represents Curtis J. Gray, Harris and Roach, said the office does not comment on pending cases.

A private attorney who previously represented Harris in a different case was unable to provide contact information for Harris’ family and another private attorney previously representing Roach did not immediately respond to inquiries.

The parade, put on by the Nine Times Social Aid & Pleasure Club, was part of the beloved New Orleans tradition of “second-lines” in which crowds follow brass bands through the streets. These parades are an important part of the city’s Black culture.

Additional arrests and charges are expected, police said.

