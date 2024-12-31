Michigan couple die days apart after separate accidents between Christmas and New Year’s Day

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit husband and wife have died days apart after separate accidents between Christmas…

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit husband and wife have died days apart after separate accidents between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Scott Levitan, 66, was removed from life-support at a hospital Tuesday afternoon after falling through the ice while fishing on a small lake north of Detroit on Thursday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

About 24 hours after that mishap, Mary Lou Levitan, also 66, was killed in a traffic accident. Investigators believe she was on her way to pick up her husband’s vehicle at the time of the crash.

Scott Levitan and his 15-year-old grandson were drilling a hole when the lake ice gave way Thursday in Addison Township, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Scott Levitan fell into the water. His grandson called 911 and also fell into the lake while trying to rescue his grandfather. A nearby resident was able to pull the teen back onto the ice and helped other rescuers remove Scott Levitan from the water.

The teen later was treated at a hospital and released.

Mary Lou Levitan was a rear seat passenger in a vehicle that was struck head-on Friday by another vehicle that crossed the centerline of a road in Oakland County. The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The Levitans lived in Livonia, west of Detroit.

