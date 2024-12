NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto and the New York Mets have agreed to a $765 million, 15-year contract, a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto and the New York Mets have agreed to a $765 million, 15-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told AP.

