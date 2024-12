NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair suspended for three games following late hit on Jaguars QB Trevor…

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair suspended for three games following late hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.