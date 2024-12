LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Guatemalan and US officials say 6 people arrested over deadly 2021 Mexico truck crash that killed…

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Guatemalan and US officials say 6 people arrested over deadly 2021 Mexico truck crash that killed more than 50 migrants.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.