Florida pursues charge against suspect in Trump assassination attempt for a crash after his arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities announced Wednesday that they’re pursuing a criminal case against a man accused of trying to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump for a car crash that occurred after law enforcement stopped traffic to catch him.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she obtained an arrest warrant for Ryan Wesley Routh, who already is being held on federal charges in the assassination attempt.

Moody said she is pursuing a charge of attempted felony murder for a crash that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl after officials shut down traffic on Interstate 95 as they tried to apprehend the suspect. A spokesperson for Moody said prosecutors will file the new charge when Routh is in state custody.

The multivehicle crash happened about 30 minutes after Routh’s arrest on I-95, according to the state’s investigation, but Moody said it was a result of his actions.

The girl, who was traveling with her family, had serious injuries, Moody said.

“When you couple those terrible injuries, together with his other criminal conduct, which we believe rises to the level of domestic terrorism, it turns his actions into an attempted felony murder case,” she told reporters.

Routh’s attorney declined to comment Wednesday through a representative.

Routh is being held on federal charges of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate and gun crimes. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf at his West Palm Beach country club on Sept. 15. Before Trump came into view, Routh was spotted by a Secret Service agent. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.

Routh’s arrest came two months after Trump was shot and wounded in the ear in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service acknowledged failings leading up to that shooting but has said security worked as it should have to thwart the potential Florida attack.

Days after the Florida assassination attempt, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would carry out its own investigation parallel to the federal probe, with prosecutors pursuing the most serious charges available under state law.

It’s not uncommon for state and federal law enforcement agencies to run simultaneous investigations into crimes, as states may be able to bring charges that are unavailable at the federal level — and vice versa.

