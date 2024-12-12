Drone operators worry that anxiety over mystery sightings will lead to new restrictions

Drones for commercial and recreational use have grown rapidly in popularity, despite restrictions on who can operate them and where…

No-fly zones are enforced around airports, military installations, nuclear plants, certain landmarks including the Statue of Liberty, and sports stadiums during games.

Not everybody follows the rules. Sightings at airports have shut down flights in a few instances.

Reported sightings of what appear to be drones flying over New Jersey at night in recent weeks have created anxiety among some residents, in part because it is not clear who is operating them or why. Some state and local officials have called for stricter rules to govern drones.

After receiving reports of drone activity last month near Morris County, New Jersey, the Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary bans on drone flights over a golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, that is owned by President-elect Donald Trump, and over Picatinny Arsenal Military Base. The FAA says the bans are in response to requests from “federal security partners.”

Who regulates drones?

The FAA is responsible for the regulations governing their use, and Congress has written some requirements into law.

Who enforces the rules?

With a 2018 law, the Preventing Emerging Threats Act, Congress gave certain agencies in the Homeland Security and Justice departments authority to counter threats from unmanned aircraft to protect the safety of certain facilities.

New drones must be outfitted with equipment allowing law enforcement to identify the operator, and Congress gave the agencies the power to detect and take down unmanned aircraft that they consider dangerous.

The law spells out where the counter-drone measures can be used, including “national special security events” such as presidential inaugurations and other large gatherings of people.

What does it take to become a drone pilot?

To get a “remote pilot certificate,” you must be at least 16 years old, be proficient in English, pass an aeronautics exam, and not suffer from a ”mental condition that would interfere with the safe operation of a small unmanned aircraft system.”

Are drones allowed to fly at night?

Yes, but the FAA imposes restrictions on nighttime operations. Most drones are not allowed to fly at night unless they are equipped with anti-collision lights that are visible for at least 3 miles (4.8 kilometers).

Are drones a hazard?

Over the past decade, pilots have reported hundreds of close calls between drones and airplanes including airline jets. In some cases, airplane pilots have had to take evasive action to avoid collisions.

Drones buzzing over a runway caused flights to be stopped at London’s Gatwick Airport during the Christmas travel rush in 2018 and again in May 2023. Police dismissed the idea of shooting down the drones, fearing that stray bullets could kill someone.

Advances in drone technology have made it harder for law enforcement to find rogue drone operators — bigger drones in particular have more range and power.

Will drone rules get tougher?

Some state and local officials in New Jersey are calling for stronger restrictions because of the recent sightings, and that has the drone industry worried.

Scott Shtofman, director of government affairs at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, said putting more limits on drones could have a “chilling effect” on “a growing economic engine for the United States.”

“We would definitely oppose anything that is blindly pushing for new regulation of what are right now legal drone operations,” he said.

AirSight, a company that sells software against “drone threats,” says more than 20 states have enacted laws against privacy invasion by drones, including Peeping Toms.

Will Austin, president of Warren County Community College in New Jersey, and founder of its drone program, says it’s up to users to reduce public concern about the machines. He said operators must explain why they are flying when confronted by people worried about privacy or safety.

“It’s a brand new technology that’s not really understood real well, so it will raise fear and anxiety in a lot of people,” Austin said. “We want to be good professional aviators and alleviate that.”

Associated Press reporter Rebecca Santana in Washington, D.C., contributed.

