AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Dec. 13 – 19, 2024

Children in Argentina and Brazil were treated to Christmas cheer with Santas and reindeer visiting them in hospitals and neighborhoods, singing and handing out gifts.

Migrants in Chile applied for an ID number to be included in government programs while others from Honduras were deported by the U.S. back to their home country.

In Cuba, followers of the protector of the sick crawled in penance during a pilgrimage to the Saint Lazarus’ shrine. Meanwhile, in Brazil, a para-athlete with an amputated leg and no movement in his lower limbs celebrated reaching the top of Pedra da Gavea peak.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

___

