1 dead and 9 injured in Baltimore County shooting and fiery car crash

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A shooting and related fiery car crash Tuesday night in a suburban area north of Baltimore killed one person and injured nine, police said.

Gunshots were reported throughout a neighborhood near where the car ultimately crashed outside a funeral home that appeared to be closed at the time, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said at a news conference.

McCullough provided few details about the circumstances of the shooting but said investigators believe it was targeted and isolated.

“It appears that the individuals in this case somehow knew one another and that this incident was intentional and targeted,” he said.

Officials didn’t provide conditions for the nine victims who were hospitalized. They said it’s not yet clear whether all nine were shot.

Some gunshots damaged the funeral home facade, and police received reports of gunshots in other locations as well, officials said. McCullough described the shooting as “an ongoing, rolling type of gun situation that led up to the funeral home.” The flaming car was found on its side when police responded to reports of gunshots.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said his office will provide police and fire investigators with the necessary resources to solve the case.

“This is an incident that is shocking, particularly for those of us in Baltimore County,” he said. “These types of incidents are unheard of here, and so it really shocks the conscience.”

