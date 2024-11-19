Wisconsin regulators file complaint against former justice who led 2020 election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Judicial regulators filed a complaint Tuesday against a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice whom Republicans hired…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Judicial regulators filed a complaint Tuesday against a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice whom Republicans hired to lead an investigation into the 2020 election, accusing him of violating multiple rules of conduct.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation complaint accuses former Justice Michael Gableman of making false statements, disrupting a court hearing, questioning a judge’s integrity, making derogatory remarks about opposing counsel, violating open records law and revealing information about representing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos during the investigation while promoting a recall effort against him.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman in June 2021 at taxpayer expense to investigate unfounded claims that Joe Biden somehow stole the election from former President Donald Trump. Multiple reviews and recounts have determined that Biden’s victory was legitimate.

Vos put the investigation on hold in April 2022 and then fired Gableman in August 2022 after he turned up no evidence to back Trump’s false claims that the election had been stolen from him.

The complaint asks the state Supreme Court to sanction Gableman as the justices see fit. Liberals hold a 4-3 majority on the court.

Gableman didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

