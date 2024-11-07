Wife of southern Illinois judge charged in his fatal shooting, police say

ALBION, Ill. (AP) — The wife of a southern Illinois judge fatally shot earlier this week has been charged in…

ALBION, Ill. (AP) — The wife of a southern Illinois judge fatally shot earlier this week has been charged in connection with his death, state police said Thursday.

The 44-year-old woman is jailed on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery.

She was arrested Tuesday after Edwards County sheriff’s deputies found the body of Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Valentine outside a home in Albion, state police said in a release.

Albion is about 270 miles (434 kilometers) south of Chicago.

The sheriff’s office asked the state police to lead the investigation into Valentine’s death. Charges were filed against his wife on Thursday, state police said.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning, according to court records, which do not list a defense attorney for her.

Valentine was a former Edwards County state’s attorney, according to Second Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Melissa Morgan. He was first elected circuit court judge in 2016.

