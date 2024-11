NEW YORK (AP) — US prosecutors charge billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, concealing scheme to bribe officials in India.

NEW YORK (AP) — US prosecutors charge billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, concealing scheme to bribe officials in India.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.