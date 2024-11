WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trump says he is nominating Fox News host, Army vet Pete Hegseth to be…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trump says he is nominating Fox News host, Army vet Pete Hegseth to be defense secretary.

