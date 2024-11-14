The Latin Grammys are almost here for a 25th anniversary celebration

The 2024 Latin Grammy Awards are here and back in Miami. It’s a big year: the award show is celebrating…

The 2024 Latin Grammy Awards are here and back in Miami. It’s a big year: the award show is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Latin music genres have never been bigger globally. So, what should you expect?

Édgar Barrera — the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond — leads the 2024 Latin Grammy nominations for a second year in a row. This year, he’s up for nine awards; last year he received 13 nominations and won three.

Barrera is nominated for producer, songwriter, record and album of the year. He’s also nominated twice in the best Regional Mexican song category, and three times in the song of the year category, for his work on Shakira and Grupo Frontera’s “Entre Paréntesis”, Karol G’s “Mi Ex Tenía Razón,” and Maluma and Carin León’s “Según Quién.”

Just behind Barrera are some of his collaborators, like Karol G and Bad Bunny. Those giants of reggaetón and beyond are tied with eight nominations each.

Colombian songwriter Keityn has six nods.

The Latin Grammys will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and are being held at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Performers at this year’s bash include Barrera, Residente, Myke Towers, DJ Khaled, Jon Bon Jovi, Joe Jonas, Anitta, Becky G, Eladio Carrión, Grupo Frontera, Kali Uchis, Pitbull, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Carín León and many more.

The 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year recipient, Carlos Vives, will also perform. Past winners include Juanes, Laura Pausini, Marco Antonio Solís, Rubén Blades and more.

There are also two new categories this year: best Latin electronic music performance, housed within the new electronic music field, and best contemporary Mexican music album.

The three-hour 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards telecast will air live on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and ViX.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.