Live Radio
Home » National News » Residents urged to shelter…

Residents urged to shelter in place after apparent explosion at Louisville business

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 4:16 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least two people were taken to hospitals and residents were urged to shelter in place after an apparent explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, business on Tuesday.

News outlets reported that neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion coming from a business that manufactures ingredients for soft drinks. Overhead news video footage showed an industrial building with a large hole in its roof.

WLKY-TV reported that at least two people were taken to hospitals.

The Louisville Fire Department said in a post on the social platform X that multiple agencies were responding to a “large-scale incident.”

Louisville Metro Emergency Services urged people within a mile of the business to shelter in place.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up