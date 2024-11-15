Protesters hold silent protest in Serbia to demand accountability for roof collapse that killed 14

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Residents in northern Serbia stopped traffic and stood in silence Friday to commemorate the 14 victims…

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Residents in northern Serbia stopped traffic and stood in silence Friday to commemorate the 14 victims of a railway roof collapse two weeks ago and demand accountability for the tragedy.

Dozens of protesters held a large black banner and blocked crossroads outside the central railway station in the city of Novi Sad, where the building’s outer roof suddenly crashed down on Nov. 1, killing 14 people and injuring three.

Many in Serbia blamed the accident on rampant corruption that they said led to sloppy work on the station building renovation. The 60-year-old building was renovated twice in recent years and inaugurated by the Balkan nation’s top officials.

Authorities have promised a thorough investigation and the Serbian government’s construction minister has submitted his resignation. But there have been no arrests and critics have accused the populist authorities of avoiding responsibility.

Thousands have attended protests in both Novi Sad and Belgrade in the past two weeks. Many in Serbia are skeptical that anyone will be punished for the tragedy because the populist government holds a firm grip on both the police and judiciary.

Opposition lawmakers in Belgrade on Friday joined the silent protest by blocking traffic for 14 minutes outside the parliament building in the capital city. In Novi Sad, a group of activists also released black balloons in the air symbolizing the 14 victims.

A 6-year-old girl was among those killed by the roof collapse. The three injured people all had amputation surgery and remain in life-threatening condition.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.