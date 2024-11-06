Powerful winds and low humidity raise wildfire risk across California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that caused humidity levels to drop and raised the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that caused humidity levels to drop and raised the risk of wildfires in much of the state.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles amended its red flag warning for increased fire danger with a rare “particularly dangerous situation” label.

With predicted gusts between 50 miles (80.5 kph) and 100 mph (161 mph) and humidity levels as low as 8%, parts of Southern California could experience conditions ripe for “extreme and life-threatening” fire behavior into Thursday, the weather service said.

Officials in several counties urged residents — especially those in coastal, valley and mountain areas — to be on watch for fast-spreading blazes, power outages and downed trees amid the latest round of notorious Santa Ana winds.

Forecasters have also issued red flag warnings until Thursday from California’s central coast through the San Francisco Bay Area and into counties to the north.

Sustained winds of 30 mph (48 kph) are expected in many areas, with possible gusts topping 55 mph (88.5 kph) along mountaintops, according to the weather service office in San Francisco.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said it preemptively turned off power to a small number of customers starting late Tuesday in areas where strong gusts could damage electrical equipment and spark blazes.

Targeted power shutoffs were also possible in Southern California.

